Colors Bangla to launch two new shows: Roopkatha and Jhumur

Colors Bangla is all set to launch two new shows for its viewers titled Roopkatha and Jhumur.

Roopkatha is a fantasy drama while Jhumur is an adaptation of the Hindi drama Uttaran.

Coming to the plot of Roopkatha, this will narrate the story of Bhumi, princess of Rupnagar who grew up in the jungle instead of the palace and her sole aim in life will be to reclaim the throne from Mohini by using powers of positivity and goodness. However, Mohini is now blessed by the powers of Darkness and is almost invincible. For Bhumi to acquire these powers of positivity and goodness, she must make an adventurous yet perilous journey across seven seas and thirteen rivers. After she overthrows Mohini she will also carry out the final rites of her parents who were brutally murdered by Mohini.

Surinder Films is producing this fantasy drama.

Produced by Blue Water Pictures, Jhumur will throw light on the friendship between two girls namely Jhumur and Nayanika. Both belong to two different economic backgrounds but are intrinsically bound by fate forever. Hope, happiness and an unputdownable spirit is what defines Jhumur. She finds happiness in the simplest of things. She wants what every child wants but is also sensitive to her mother’s woes and limitations.

Sambhabi has been roped in to play the role of Jhumur and Adrija will be seen as Nayanika.

Replacing Nagleela, Roopkatha will air from 2 May, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

Jhumur will replace Ki Kore Toke Bolbo and will launch on 3 May. It will air every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 pm.

So, gear up for the shows.

