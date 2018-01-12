Home > Tv > Tv News
Colors Bangla launches mythological show Manasha, Chandi Saha plays lead

Colors Bangla is launching yet another mythological show titled Manasha.

Produced by Subroto Roy production and directed by Srijit Roy, the upcoming series will narrate the story of Goddess Manasha. It is not the story of a vindictive venomous snake-goddess alone but a sad saga of a lonely woman who perpetually gets hurt by the closest male members of her life—her father, her husband and all other celestial men folk, who censor her right to be worshiped as a Goddess. The series will be shown from Manasha’s point of view.

Chandi Saha, who was earlier seen as Shapla in Benebou, will be seen essaying the lead role of Manash.a while Aditi Chatterjee has been roped in to play Paravati and Indrajit Majumdar will be seen as Shiv.

The makeup and costume has been done by Ajopa Mukherjee.

Manasha will start from 29 January and air every Monday to Sunday at 7 p.m.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.      

