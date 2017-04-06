Colors Bangla launches new show Hometheatre

All the loyal viewers of Colors Bangla can smile as the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Hometheatre, which aims to televise the popular theatres of Bengal.

Conceptualized and produced by actor-politician Bratya Basu, the show will partner with renowned playwrights and theatre stalwarts to produce over 24 plays.

Apart from Bratya, it will bring together works of famous playwrights like Ujjwal Chattopadhyay and Bibhash Chakroborty.

Talking about the concept, Bratya said, “When I was approached by the channel, I felt that it will open a new horizon in television. The theatres which were once very popular and have artistic value will be televised.”

“I would say that through this show we are exploring a third form with the amalgamation of theatre and television.”

So, will this be a platform to preserve the notable theatres of Bengal? Well, the Hemlock Society and Double Feluda fame actor thinks differently.

He quipped, “I believe that not necessary everything has to be preserved. Like, we have not watched Shishir Bhaduri or Girish Ghosh. If we had watched them, the image that we have formed about them might not have remained the same. Some would have liked while some would have not. Since they have not been preserved they have got the larger than life image. So, I feel that there is no hard and fast rule that everything has to be preserved.”

“Well, talking about the preservation of theatre, we are basically consuming and preserving that third from which we are exploring. So, now that we are exploring this form, in future people will be able to watch the works of theatre personalities like Goutam Halder, Subhasish Mukhopadhyay and many others,” he added.

The notable theatre personalities who have been roped in for this project are Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Debshankar Haldar, Goutam Halder, Subhasish Mukhopadhyay, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Debjani Majo to name a few.

Some of the theatres which will be televised include Boma, Ruddhasangeet, Phera, Winkle Twinkle, Joy Maa Kali Boarding, Anusondhan and Bikele Bhorer Sorshe Phool.

It will start from 16th April airing every Sunday at 6 pm.

