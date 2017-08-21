Colors Bangla is all set to bring back its dance reality show ‘Bindass Dance’.

And the channel has roped in popular celebs from Tollywood to judge the second season of the kids reality show.

The judges for this time would be actress Sayantika Banerjee, choreographer Baba Yadav and director/producer Raj Chakraborty.

The previous season was judged by actresses Sayantika Banerjee, June Maliah and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

For the uninitiated, Bindass Dance is a dance reality show wherein children aged between 4 years to 10 years participate. The contestants are selected through an audition process spread across Bengal.

Out of 2500 candidates who have participated in the audition, only 25 contestants have been handpicked for the ultimate title.

So, gear up for the show!

Produced and directed by Subhankar Chattopadhyay, Bindass Dance will kick-start from 2nd September. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

