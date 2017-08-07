Brace yourselves as Tellychakkar.com has some exclusive scoop on Bigg Boss 11.

Already excited, eh?

Well, the upcoming season of Endemol's Bigg Boss is creating ripples with rumoured celebrities and speculationsrevolving around it. Amidst this, something that has been on everyone's mind - 'What will be the theme of this edition?' finally has an answer.

Since the past seasons, Bigg Boss has been known to bring some eclectic themes and this year as well the makers are planning to do the same.

From a credible source, what came to our ears is, for the coming season the reality series will have an interesting theme of ‘Padosis’.

Yes! You read it right.

Recently, we broke the news that this year’s Bigg Boss will have two houses and now we know why there would be two sections.

We hear both the houses will be treated as ‘Neighbourhood’. Celebrities and commoners will be neighbours and we all know it's hard to avoid any tussle from your Padosi.

Readers, with family pairs coming as commoners, get ready for a high octane drama.

As for celebrities, Niti Taylor, Vikrant Singh, Abhishek Malik are highly rumoured to be part of the series this year.

Bigg Boss 11 is slated to launch on 24 September and when you enjoy it, remember Tellychakkar.com was the first to inform you about it.

Keep reading this space for more juicy updates.