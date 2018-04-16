Colors' Bigg Boss 12 will have a TWIST; here’s how you can participate

Mumbai: Bigg Boss has undoubtedly created history for Colors.



However, just when people started assuming that Bigg Boss is hitting monotony, the 11th instalment changed the audience perspective as it witnessed some major highlights in the controversial house. Whether it was Shilpa Shinde’s motherly act that won hearts, Vikas Gupta’s strategic mind, Hina Khan’s attitude or Arshi Khan’s masala, all the contestants were one above each other and gave much content to the show.



And just like every year, the makers have announced the next season of Bigg Boss this year too. The 12th season of Bigg Boss is back but with a twist. Yes, the series will have civilians in the house however, there’s a condition only with which one can apply.



According to the announcement done by the channel, the upcoming season will have jodi’s in it. Yes you read it right. This season will see duos and contestants with their partner. This will indeed add double the twist and masala in the show.



On the Grand Finale of the Rising Star 2, the channel announced the auditions open. So if you have a crazy partner you too can apply for the next season!

#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we're looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2018

What do you think of Bigg Boss?

Are you excited for the next season of the controversial reality show? If yes, share it with your friends and be the first one to inform them. Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.