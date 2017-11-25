Hot Downloads

Colors' Chandrakanta gets an extension?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2017 04:07 PM

Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy saga Chandrakanta launched with much fan fare!!!

The series had replaced Naagin 2 (produced by Balaji Telefilms)!!!

There has been a buzz that Chandrakanta will go off air by the month of January and as the production house gears up for Naagin 3, it is said to replace Chandrakanta.

Now we hear, according to the latest development, Chandrankanta has been given an extension!

Our source informs us, “Chandrakanta has got an extension till March. The show may undergo through a change in its time slot if it manages to fetch good TRPs after Naagin 3 will go on-air.”

When TellyChakkar spoke to Madhurima Tuli, she remained clueless about the development.

We also spoke Vishal Aditya Singh, the male protagonist of the show, who said that, he hasn’t got any information about any such development yet.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Balaji Telefilms, Chandrakanta, Naagin 2, Vishal Aditya Singh, Naagin 3, Madhurima Tuli, Colors,

