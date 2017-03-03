Colors to come up with ‘evening’ band; Rashmi Sharma to make a hospital drama

Your TV viewing hours are certainly going to get bigger and better, folks!! Yes, we are already heading towards the launch of the afternoon band on Star Plus, wherein viewers will be presented with a bouquet of four interesting shows!!

Now, Colors will place its best foot forward in creating a new wave of programming at a slot never attempted before…

No, they are not working on afternoon band… Instead, the channel will come up with an early evening programming which is likely to start from 5 PM daily.

A credible source tells us, “Colors is presently working out on the new strategy for the early evening slot. As of now, the channel has given a go-ahead to the channel’s most successful Producer Rashmi Sharma (Sasural Simar Ka, Swaragini, Shakti) to come up with a classic plot…

Our source confides in us, “Rashmi Sharma Productions is presently working on a hospital drama and the show will most probably be of a one hour format, from 5 PM to 6 PM. The drama will be an adaptation of the very popular medical drama in America, titled House.”

For the uninitiated, House has had immense popularity in American TV and has seen as many as 8 seasons. House is the story of a medical genius who has another side to him, of being a misanthrope (man with hatred towards the humans). The series will deal with him and his medical team handling the most complicated cases being treated by the doctor’s ‘differentiated’ diagnosis methodologies.

We hear that work is in rapid progress for the show.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer Rashmi Sharma, but did not get any revert from them.

Gear up for more on this ‘new band of programming’ coming from Colors.