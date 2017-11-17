Mahasangam always works wonders to fetch viewers’ attention.

Colors’ two popular daily dailies Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) and Tu Aashiqui (Guruodev Bhalla) gears up for a Mahasangam episode!!!

In the recent episodes of both the dailies, the viewers have seen how Arohi (Aalisha Panwar) and Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) are in trouble.

Now, we hear, the duo is going to join hands together in the Mahasangam episode.

Our source informs us, “The Mahasangam episode is going to be full of a lot of twists and turns where Arohi will be leaving for Mumbai and she will get to meet Ahaan there who is in a deep trouble because of JD’s (Rahil Azam) goons. Arohi and Ahaan will get to know about each other’s problems and they will join hands to help each other.”

When we contacted Aalisha, she told us, “It’s a nice experience shooting for the Mahasangam episode. Its like a break for us from shooting with the same faces everyday. It’s a new cast and new team and a good experience shooting with new co-stars. We are just enjoying it.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Pankti is locked in a room. Phone is snatched away.