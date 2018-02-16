Colors’ Kasam completes 500 episodes

Mumbai: Congratulations and celebrations!

Let’s cheer for the hardworking and dedicated team of Colors’ daily drama Kasam (Balaji Telefilms) which is set to achieve a new milestone.

The show will air its 500th episode tonight (16 February).

The show struck chords with the audience in no time with its gripping storyline and stellar cast. It also managed to take the audience by surprise with the sudden exit of the show’s female lead, Kratika Sengar and introduced her back again as Tanuja with some reincarnation drama and a couple of leaps.

