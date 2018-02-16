Colors’ Kasam completes 500 episodes

Mumbai: Congratulations and celebrations!
Let’s cheer for the hardworking and dedicated team of Colors’ daily drama Kasam (Balaji Telefilms) which is set to achieve a new milestone.
The show will air its 500th episode tonight (16 February).
The show struck chords with the audience in no time with its gripping storyline and stellar cast. It also managed to take the audience by surprise with the sudden exit of the show’s female lead, Kratika Sengar and introduced her back again as Tanuja with some reincarnation drama and a couple of leaps.
What do you think about Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar?
The chemistry between Kratika and Ssharad (Malhotra) has worked well for the show and the audience adores them as a couple.
The ongoing track of the series currently focuses on the divorce drama which is equally interesting as the many storylines it has aired previously.
We tried reaching the actors to wish them regards but they remained unavailable for comments. TellyChakkar wishes the team of Kasam a hearty congratulations and good luck for the coming episodes!
