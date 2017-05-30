Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

Colors’ Kasam to take a leap; Smriti Khanna makes an exit

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
30 May 2017 02:55 PM

Colors’ popular daily Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki (Balaji Telefilms) truly has a magical charm to it.

From time and again it has added a new twist to keep viewers entertained. And now, it's time for it to introduce a leap in the track to add more fun.

Yes, the serial will soon take a leap of five years and introduce a new exciting plot. The leap is expected to happen in the coming week.

Also, confirmed sources share that Smriti Khanna, who is seen as Malaika will mark her exit from the soap soon.

Shared a source, "The serial has been treading on similar lines for a long time. To add more drama, the makers have decided on a very intriguing plot next. Two kids will be introduced with a suspense surrounding on their parentage. As for Smriti, she felt that her character will not have much to do post leap and thus mutually decided to part ways."

We t could not reach the actors for a confirmation.

Keep reading this space for more updates.  

