The Ganesh Chaturthi fervor has gripped the city and how! The TV serials too are full of the Ganpati festivities and merriment. On every GEC, there is bound to be a Mahasangam episode.

Likewise, Colors is also planning for a grand celebration. All the show leads are going to perform a Maha Aarti on the sets of Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Pehchan Ki.

Actors like Bakool (Jai Soni) from Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Shorvari (Rashmi Desai), Parth (Siddhath Shukla) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) from Dil Se Dil Tak, Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan) and Kunal (Saahil Uppal) from Swabhimaan, Chakor (Meera Deosthale) from Udaan, Devanshi (Helly Shah) and Pavan (Piyush Sahdev) from Devanshi, Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Kabir (Vikram Sakhalkar) from Savitri Devi College and Hospital have started preparing for the sequence.

Jay Soni is extremely pepped up about it. Quips he, "it was fun shooting with other actors. We all made a wish for something or the other from lord Ganesha. I told Ganesha that like you I have two wives as well. Please guide me on dealing with them. I want to keep the both of them happy. Everyone on the set was asking me about my wives and why I did not bring them along for the Maha-aarti.”

Jay also shared some off camera fun during the shoot. He quipped, “when Rashmi (Desai) was ready and going for her shot, her dress was touching the wet ground so she asked me for help and to lift it a bit.”