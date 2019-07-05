Colors’ Luv Kush to be the most expensive show in the history of Indian television?

MUMBAI: Renowned producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has been the creator and director of various magnum-opus big-budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, and RadhaKrishn, is set to raise the bar with his upcoming mythological show Luv Kush on Colors.



TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast, which comprises Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania playing the lead roles of Lord Ram and Sita respectively.



From the sets and costumes to the jewellery and VFX, Siddharth is leaving no stone unturned to the make the show grand. It won’t be wrong to say that magnum opus Luv Kush is apparently the most expensive show in the history of Indian television.



We have heard that apparently overall budget of the show is approximately 650 crores.



Well, that’s quite a number!



Luv Kush will also star child artist Krish Chauhan as Kush and Harshit Kabra as Luv. Actors Kanan Malhotra and Navi Bhangu have joined the cast to reprise the roles of Bharat and Lakshman respectively (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/navi-bhangu-and-kanan-malhotra-roped-colors-luv-kush-190525).



The cast of Luv Kush shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir.



Here’s wishing the entire team good luck on their new beginning!