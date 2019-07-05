News

Colors’ Luv Kush to be the most expensive show in the history of Indian television?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Renowned producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has been the creator and director of various magnum-opus big-budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Porus, and RadhaKrishn, is set to raise the bar with his upcoming mythological show Luv Kush on Colors.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about the show and its star cast, which comprises Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania playing the lead roles of Lord Ram and Sita respectively.

From the sets and costumes to the jewellery and VFX, Siddharth is leaving no stone unturned to the make the show grand. It won’t be wrong to say that magnum opus Luv Kush is apparently the most expensive show in the history of Indian television.

We have heard that apparently overall budget of the show is approximately 650 crores.

Well, that’s quite a number!

Luv Kush will also star child artist Krish Chauhan as Kush and Harshit Kabra as Luv.  Actors Kanan Malhotra and Navi Bhangu have joined the cast to reprise the roles of Bharat and Lakshman respectively (read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/navi-bhangu-and-kanan-malhotra-roped-colors-luv-kush-190525).

The cast of Luv Kush shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir.  

Here’s wishing the entire team good luck on their new beginning!

Tags > Colors tv, Luv Kush, Krish Chauhan, Kanan Malhotra, Navi Bhangu, Bharat,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim

past seven days