The festival of lights, Diwali, is around and Swastik Productions’ popular mythological dramaMahakali is set to depict the story of Goddess Lakshmi.

We hear that, the upcoming episodes of the series will showcase a gripping story about Goddess Lakshmi (Nikita Sharma).

Wondering what the episodes have in store for the viewers? Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Narkasura will keep Goddess Lakshmi as a captive. Mahadev (Sourabh Raaj Jain) and Parvati (Pooja Sharma) will take different avatars to get Lakshmi released. Goddess Parvati will take the avatar of Kamakhya Devi and come to Lakshmi’s rescue. Post her rescue, Goddess Lakshmi will be worshipped and the episodes will depict all about the importance of the Goddess.”

