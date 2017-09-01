The Colors TV magnum opus Mahakali is all set to witness a high voltage drama this week. The show is receiving good reviews for its intriguing narrative. This week the show is all set to see some really interesting sequence.

The ardent viewers of the show have already witnessed Bhandasur's death but Taarkasur (Joy Mathur) tries his luck again and shoots an arrow at the energy ball with an arrow but Maa Gange doesn't let the energy ball get affected, she takes off with it in order to save it. In further events, the one big arrow ball gets divided into six energy balls.

Furious Parvati (Pooja Sharma) transforms into Mahakali and attacks Shumbh in Pataal Lok. Taarkasur comes forward to save Shumbh (Abhaas Mehta).

Parvati and Lakshmi along with the asurs start hunting for Kritika’s with six sphere turned babies. After a brief chase sequence, Parvati, Lakshmi and the Kritika’s enter the Kritika Lok barring the asurs.

In Kritika lok Parvati learns that the Kritikas had taken care of the babies when they were split in six parts and here the Kritikas claim their right on the babies. Parvati tries to convince the Kritikas but they remain adamant. Consequently, Parvati with her magic makes all the six babies into one and name him Kartikey after the Kritikas and their Lok. After this, enters Mahadev (Sourabh Raaj Jain). He tells the Kritikas who are apologetic now that the baby will stay with them in his initial years and then they will have to return him. Kritikas agree and Parvati with heavy heart leaves the baby.

The Swastik Productions surely will see high energy twists and a power-packed episode this weekend.