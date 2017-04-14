Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Colors’ Naagin 2 to take a leap

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017

Colors’ popular supernatural thriller Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked by bringing forth lots of twists in the tale.

According to the recent episodes of the show, we have seen how Shesha (Adaa Khan) has become more powerful. On the other hand, a baba will tell Shivangi (Mouni Roy) to bring Takshika’s head to destroy the power of Shesha.

We have already reported that actress Vindhya Tiwary has been roped in to play Takshika, who is a very powerful Naagin and Shivangi will use Takshika’s powers to kill Shesha.

Now we hear that another exciting twist will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Our source informs us, “Naagin 2 will soon take a leap of a few months in the upcoming episodes and intense drama will follow post the leap sequence.”

We tried but could not reach the actors for comments.

