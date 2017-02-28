Colors’ Shakti completes 200 episodes

Colors’ extremely popular show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) has truly lived up to its expectations of being a force to reckon with, in terms of its unique concept and characterization!!

Shakti, a one-of-its-kind story which traverses the life of a ‘kinnar’ and her struggle for acceptance in the society she lives in, has indeed touched the emotional chords of audiences and critics.

And what makes the story even more realistic has stemmed from the fact that the show has strong performances coming from its ensemble cast.

Yesterday (27 February), the team of Shakti achieved the milestone of completing 200 episodes.

The entire team of Shakti was seen celebrating the moment on the sets with real-life kinnars. Present on the occasion were the leads Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya who has so very beautifully embraced the life of a kinnar on-screen and played it to perfection, Vivian Dsena aka Harman, the Punjabi munda who has truly and fully fallen in love with the kinnar, and Roshni Sahota aka Surbhi, the loving sister who has always been supportive of her sister and her trials in life.

The actors were seen cutting a cake with the kinnars sharing the limelight.

When contacted, Vivian Dsena expressed his happiness with Tellychakkar.com stating, “Yes, Shakti has become a rage, and we are happy seeing the success. 200 is definitely a good number, but there is a lot of work ahead. Considering the scenario we are in, 200 is a good number when compared to shows that are going off air in just two months. As for daily soaps, sky is the limit; there’s always another world opening up for you. So to soar high and high is what we will want.”

Here’s wishing the entire team of Shakti all the very best!!