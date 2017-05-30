Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Colors’ Shakti completes a successful year!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2017 05:48 PM

It’s a happy day for the entire team of Colors’ popular daily Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Based on an unusual love story, the show has touched chord with audience through its gripping twist and turns.

Today (30 May) the much loved series has completed a year of successful run!!!

Woah! 

Overwhelmed with the love showered by her fans on her, lovely actress Rubina has posted a thankful message for her fans on her Instagram account. Having taken up a challenging role of a transgender, Rubina has nailed it with her flawless performance, and the sparkling chemistry of Rubina and Vivian (Dsena) is quite adored by the audience.

Here checkout her message:

While talking to Tellychakkar.com, she shared, “The journey has been full of ups and downs but I choose to be grateful, and remember the highs of the journey which today sums up the entire success and progress of the show.”

Sharing her celebratory plans, Rubina quipped, “Right now everybody is busy with their schedules so in a couple of days we plan to celebrate. May be we all will plan to treat our crew members as a team, and keep a small get together on sets, because they are really hardworking and it’s difficult to make an episode without their support."

“Fans have really been supportive and it’s all because of their true love that we are growing each day, and we really want to thank and appreciate them. Keep loving us the way you have been and we promise you that we are going to entertain you even more,” signed off Rubina.

Hearties congratulations and best wishes to the team. 

Tags > Colors tv, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vivian Dsena, Rubina Diliak, Tellychakkar.com,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top