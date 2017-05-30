Colors’ Shakti completes a successful year!

It’s a happy day for the entire team of Colors’ popular daily Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Based on an unusual love story, the show has touched chord with audience through its gripping twist and turns.

Today (30 May) the much loved series has completed a year of successful run!!!

Woah!

Overwhelmed with the love showered by her fans on her, lovely actress Rubina has posted a thankful message for her fans on her Instagram account. Having taken up a challenging role of a transgender, Rubina has nailed it with her flawless performance, and the sparkling chemistry of Rubina and Vivian (Dsena) is quite adored by the audience.

Here checkout her message:

Thank you all for making this journey unforgettable! Grateful @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ !!! Yay #shakti completes one year A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 30, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

While talking to Tellychakkar.com, she shared, “The journey has been full of ups and downs but I choose to be grateful, and remember the highs of the journey which today sums up the entire success and progress of the show.”

Sharing her celebratory plans, Rubina quipped, “Right now everybody is busy with their schedules so in a couple of days we plan to celebrate. May be we all will plan to treat our crew members as a team, and keep a small get together on sets, because they are really hardworking and it’s difficult to make an episode without their support."

“Fans have really been supportive and it’s all because of their true love that we are growing each day, and we really want to thank and appreciate them. Keep loving us the way you have been and we promise you that we are going to entertain you even more,” signed off Rubina.

Hearties congratulations and best wishes to the team.