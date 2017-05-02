Colors’ Shakti to have integration with Meri Pyaari Bindu cast

Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) will soon welcome two very popular Bollywood stars.

We hear that, Ayushmann Khurana and Parineeti Chopra recently shot with the team Shakti for a special promotional integration episode where they will be seen promoting their upcoming flick Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) will be searching for Harman (Vivian Dsena) who is on the lookout for work for himself and Soumya.

While Soumya will be looking out for Harman, she will have an encounter with Ayushmann Khurana and Parineeti Chopra and the trio will have a little conversation. Ayushmann and Parineeti will be seen talking to Soumya about love stories and about their upcoming movie.

When we contacted Rubina, she said, “It’s been a fantastic experience to shoot with Ayushmann and Parineeti. They came across as good human beings and wonderful actors. Ayush and I share a common trait from Shimla. His father had studied in one of the renowned schools in Shimla. So he bought up this conversation. It’s always good to connect with people who are from your home town. Parineeti came across like a lively girl.”

The episode is expected to go on-air on Thursday.

Are you excited for this special episode? Do let us know in the comments below.