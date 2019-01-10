News

Colors’ Shakti: Maninder and Varun to take away Surbhi’s child from Saumya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: Colors has recently launched a new promo of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kiwhere Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) acts like a pregnant woman and wonders if she can ever become a mother. Seeing Saumya in this state, Harman (Vivian Dsena) also wishes to see Saumya becoming a mother.

And guess what? Saumya and Harman’s wish is heard by God.

Surbhi, who is expecting a child, gives birth to a baby boy and dies. However, before breathing her last, Surbhi asks Saumya to look after her baby and become his mother.

Saumya and Harman give all their love and attention to the child. However, this does not do down well with Maninder and Varun. They take away the child from Saumya.

How will Saumya deal with this situation?

Tags > Colors tv, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on...

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days