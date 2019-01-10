Colors’ Shakti: Maninder and Varun to take away Surbhi’s child from Saumya

MUMBAI: Colors has recently launched a new promo of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kiwhere Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) acts like a pregnant woman and wonders if she can ever become a mother. Seeing Saumya in this state, Harman (Vivian Dsena) also wishes to see Saumya becoming a mother.

And guess what? Saumya and Harman’s wish is heard by God.

Surbhi, who is expecting a child, gives birth to a baby boy and dies. However, before breathing her last, Surbhi asks Saumya to look after her baby and become his mother.

Saumya and Harman give all their love and attention to the child. However, this does not do down well with Maninder and Varun. They take away the child from Saumya.

How will Saumya deal with this situation?