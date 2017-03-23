Colors’ Shani completes 100 episodes

It’s celebration time on the sets of Colors’ popular mythological drama Karmphal Daata Shani (Swastik Productions).

The show that unfolds every aspect of lord Shani’s life has gained immense love and appreciation from the audience for its way of storytelling and a great bunch of actors. The popular daily has now successfully completed 100 episodes and the team celebrated the moment on sets.

We heard that producer Siddharth Kumar Tiwary was present on the sets yesterday while the team rejoiced the milestone of completing 100 episodes. They all cut the cake and thanked each other for a wonderful journey so far.

When we contacted Kartikey Malviya, he shared with us, “It’s all because of the love and support of the audience that we have reached till here. So I would like to thank all of them and also my co-stars.”

“Initially I was little nervous to work with such experienced actors as I thought that they might be having a lot of tantrums but they all treat me like their son. I always get to learn a lot from all of them and they all are like my gurus,” added Kartikey.

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!