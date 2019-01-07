News

Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka to wrap up in February

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
07 Jan 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Colors will soon pull the curtains down for Sphere Origins’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

The show had hit the first roadblock after the lead actress Drashti Dhami chose to move out as she was not willing to play mother on-screen.

Soon the TV series took a leap, but it didn’t manage to grab eyeballs and the channel pulled the plug of the show. However, it continued to air on OTT platform Voot.

Noticing the growing popularity of the daily, the channel decided to bring it back on its GEC by putting it on early timeslot 6 pm and also continue airing on Voot.

Now, we have heard that the show is soon wrapping up.

Yes, according to our sources, the cast will wrap up the shoot by mid of February and air its last episode on Voot mostly on 28 February. While on TV, the show will beam the last episode in the beginning of March.

We reached out to the lead actor Shakti Arora but he remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space more updates!  

Tags > Colors tv, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Sphere Origins, GEC, channel Up, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in...

In pics: Sameer and Naina's engagement in Yeh Un Dinon
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days