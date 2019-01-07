Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka to wrap up in February

MUMBAI: Colors will soon pull the curtains down for Sphere Origins’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

The show had hit the first roadblock after the lead actress Drashti Dhami chose to move out as she was not willing to play mother on-screen.

Soon the TV series took a leap, but it didn’t manage to grab eyeballs and the channel pulled the plug of the show. However, it continued to air on OTT platform Voot.

Noticing the growing popularity of the daily, the channel decided to bring it back on its GEC by putting it on early timeslot 6 pm and also continue airing on Voot.

Now, we have heard that the show is soon wrapping up.

Yes, according to our sources, the cast will wrap up the shoot by mid of February and air its last episode on Voot mostly on 28 February. While on TV, the show will beam the last episode in the beginning of March.

We reached out to the lead actor Shakti Arora but he remained unavailable to comment.

