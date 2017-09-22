Congratulations and celebrations!!!

Let us dedicated the jingle to the coolest and hardworking team of Rajshri Productions' popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan that airs on Colors.

The popular series never fails to grab eyeballs with its interesting twists and turns with a perfect blend of romance, humor and drama.

The much loved show is set to air its 200 episode tonight (22 September) and the team is quite elated about it.

When we contacted Samridh Bawa, he shared with us, "Its my first show which has completed 200 episodes so this one is definitely special to me. I pray, we hit more centuries in future. I am glad to be a part of this show and overwhelmed with the viewers' response and love. Congrats to all our viewers too."

Sharing his happiness with us, Sahil Uppal told TellyChakkar.com, "It's already 200!! The journey has been beautiful. I have learnt so much in these 10 months. It's an honour working with Rajshri and the beautiful team. We have an amazing time on set as we all share a beautiful bond.Thanks to all the fans for showering us with so much love. We will keep entertaining you all."

We tried reaching out to Ankitta Sharma and Sangeita Chauhaan but they remained unavailable.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the entire team of Ek Shringar Swabhimaan hearty congratulations and good luck for their upcoming episodes.