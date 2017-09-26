The family like team of Rajshri Productions' popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan is in a big shock.

Yes, the channel has suddenly taken a decision to pull the show off-air and the decision has been taken overnight.

The popular daily has been doing quite well in terms of TRPs and has good fan following but still the decision has been made by the channel leaving everyone associated with the show, disheartened.

The drama will air its last episode this Friday (29th September) and the creatives are working on the Happy Ending track for the soap. The team is expected to wrap up the shoot by coming Thursday.

When Tellychakkar.com spoke to Sangeita this morning, she told us, "Its really unfair and unfortunate and we all are shattered with the news. Its not official yet and if at all its going to be true then I am going to miss the whole team. We all are like a family. Let's see where will the destiny take all of us."

Ankitta Sharma told us, "The off air news has come across very shocking to us. The entire cast is in tears. It is little weird that show is shutting as it is doing well and is being liked by masses."

Sahil too is shocked with the decision and told us, "Its shocking and we didn't expect it to have an abrupt ending like this."

We tried reaching out to Samridh but he remained busy.

Will you guys miss the show? Do share your thoughts with us.