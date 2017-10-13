Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily Udann has always managed to grab eyeballs with its interesting twists and turns.

The ongoing episodes of the series is unfolding some major drama where Chakor (Meera Deosthale) is under house arrest and Tellychakkar has already reported that in the upcoming episodes of the daily, Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will come to her rescue.

Now we hear that, the makers are planning to introduce some fresh tracks ahead and there is no better option than to introduce it with a leap!

Yes! You read it right.

The show will soon be taking a short time leap which is expected to be introduced by the next month. However, the makers are yet to decide about the structure of the track post leap. It will be a time leap of a few months and the makers are yet to lock their final decision about it.

The daily soap has been doing quite well in terms of TRPs for the channel, and an introduction of a leap may boost the interest of the viewers towards it.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading Tellychakkar for more updates.