Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2017 02:53 PM

Popular comedian Charlie Murphy, a performer on "The Chappelle Show" and comedian Eddie Murphys older brother, has passed away at the age of 57.

His representative Domenick Nati confirmed that Charlie lost his battle with leukemia and died on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

Charlie worked in "The Chappelle Show" both as a writer and actor.

His "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" sketch replayed encounters with various celebrities such as Rick James and Prince when he was a member of his brother's entourage.

Charlie -- sometimes credited as Charles Murphy -- also served as a writer for Eddie's movies, including "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Norbit".

He was also an accomplished voiceover actor, working on "The Boondocks", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Charlie Murphy, dies, comedian, Domenick Nati, The Boondocks,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top