Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57

Popular comedian Charlie Murphy, a performer on "The Chappelle Show" and comedian Eddie Murphys older brother, has passed away at the age of 57.

His representative Domenick Nati confirmed that Charlie lost his battle with leukemia and died on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

Charlie worked in "The Chappelle Show" both as a writer and actor.

His "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" sketch replayed encounters with various celebrities such as Rick James and Prince when he was a member of his brother's entourage.

Charlie -- sometimes credited as Charles Murphy -- also served as a writer for Eddie's movies, including "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Norbit".

He was also an accomplished voiceover actor, working on "The Boondocks", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

(Source: IANS)