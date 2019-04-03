Comedian Kapil Sharma compares THIS to US President Donald Trump

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma returned to the TV screens with a bang! His comeback show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has left no stone unturned to entertain the audience. The new season tasted success in its very first week and is enjoying good rating.



He is doing well professionally; however, there was a time when he was going through a rough phase. He was mired in a lot of controversies and faced trolls on social media. His argument with Sunil Grover and a leaked ugly conversation with a journalist had grabbed headlines. But all of this is past, and now he is a happy man.



Recently, when Kapil appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Pinch by Arbaaz, he was asked about a lot of things and he gave some interesting answers. He was asked about the most interesting user he follows on Twitter, and he took the name of US President Donald Trump, who is also known for some of his controversial tweets. In a humorous way, the comedian-actor also compared his tweets with those of Donald Trump. Referring to the tweet which he tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while not being in his senses, he said, “agar America ka president itna sab twitter pe likh skta hai (refers to Trump’s tweet to Kim Jong Un about nuclear button) toh main toh Amritsar se aaya hu, choti choti galtiyan ho sakti hai.”

In addition to his TV work, Kapil is also known for films. He acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.