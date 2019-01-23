Comedian Kapil Sharma’s marriage was a PR stunt?

MUMBAI: Comedy king Kapil Sharma’s comeback show The Kapil Sharma Show is doing wonders at the TRP rating chart. The audience is loving his comeback venture, and in fact, the TV series tasted success by airing its very first episode.

Before immersing himself in non-stop work that was demanded by the comedy show, Kapil tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December 2018.

Now after reading the headline you must be wondering his wedding indeed was a PR stunt. However, if you thought so, then read ahead to clear your judgement.

Well, in the latest episode, Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao appeared as guests to promote their upcoming film, Thackeray. Now it is here in the episode that Kapil joked about his wedding being a PR stunt. When Amrita congratulated him for his wedding, he being the comedy king joked that she should forget everything as it was just a PR stunt, and his joke left everyone in splits.

