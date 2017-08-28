Good news for all Mubeen Saudagar fans!

Mubeen Saudagar who is a well-known Indian stand-up comedian and mimicry artist is on cloud nine these days. The comedian, who is known for his ribtickling performance in &TV’s Comedy Dangal produced by Optimystix entertainment, is all geared up to welcome more happiness in his world soon.

Well, the happily married couple Mubeen and Alsaba is expecting their first child.

Congratulations people!

A source informed TellyChakkar.com, “the pretty to-be-mommy is six months pregnant and the couple is really excited to welcome their little bundle of joy.”

We could not get in touch with Mubeen for a comment.

Other than Comedy Dangal, Mubeen has been part of many other TV shows namely Laughter Ke Phatke, Comedy Champions, Pehchan Kaun, Comedy Circus, Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Bachao and others.

TellyChakkar.com wishes the talented comedian all the very best for his future.