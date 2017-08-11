Comedy Dangal contestant Mubeen taught Jamie Lever mimic her own father!

Johnny Lever is one of the most loved actor and comedian of Indian cinema. Jamie lever, his little angel is no less gifted when it comes to comedy. Clearly, comedy is in her genes and her comic timing is as good as her father’s.

Jamie, currently seen in &TV’s Comedy Dangal, is well known in the circuit for her mimicry skills. While Jamie can mimic Sridevi, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Kangana Ranaut, Farah Khan, Asha Bhosle among others, without any glitch, she finds it rather difficult to mimic her very own father! That’s when Mubeen Saudagar, also part of Comedy Dangal but in Anu Malik’s skit comedy team came to her rescue!

Jamie Lever said, “I feel very happy I am born with these comic skills and blessed with this gift but the truth is there was a time when I couldn’t mimic my own father. My father is very different person to me at home. He is funny yet very strict. I never thought I could mimic him. I was very nervous about the act, that’s when Mubeen Saudagar who is currently seen in Anu ji’s team helped me to ace my mimicry skills. I sat down with him to understand the tone, facial expression better. That’s how I aced it.”

Comedy Dangal will also see other stand up comedians like Amit Tandon, Abhijit Ganguly, Manan Desai, Jeeveshu Ahlluwalia, Jimmy, Rehman along with Jamie Lever in Bharti Singh’s team.