Choreographer Geeta Kapoor, joined &TV's Comedy Dangal team as a celebrity guest for a special episode that pays tribute to women. Since the episode is a special dedication to all the ladies of the country, it will full of entertainment, drama and lots of spice.

The comedy series produced by Optimystix Entertainment will see Anu Mallik and Bharti Singh team up to present a parody on Geeta Maa's debut movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! While you will get to see Anu Mallik doing an SRK a la Rahul the 'cool dude' - Bharti will do a Kajol's (jhalli) Anjali. But the icing on the cake is Geeta Maa joining the duo as the 'sexy' Tina played by Rani Mukherjee who will groove to the tunes of Koi Mill Gaya.

Impressed by Surbhi Jyoti’s ichhadhari naagin and Rajesh Kumar’s sapera skit, Geeta Kapoor and Bharti Singh were compelled to join them on the stage to dance on the tunes of Naagin song along with other ladies of the show. The ladies Bharti and Geeta also give the men a crash course in bargaining!

The masaledar episode turned into an emotional ride for comedian Mubeen Saudagar who was surprised by the cast and crew of Comedy Dangal with his wife who is soon expecting a baby. Like a loving husband, Mubeen thanked his wife for all her support during his struggling days.