Delnaaz Irani, known for her perfect comic timing, says comedy comes naturally to her and it is like her home ground.

But the "Kal Ho Naa Ho" actress has taken up the role of Odhani, a clairvoyant, in Sony Entertainment Television's show "Ek Deewaana Tha".

Asked about doing something outside her comfort zone, Delnaaz told IANS: "I was so excited to take up something different because as an artiste, I feel that for so many years I have been doing the same thing -- the feel-good roles."

"After accepting to play the role, I thought it would be tough for me. Comedy is like my home ground. I don't feel like I am working when I am doing comic roles. It comes naturally to me."

To play Odhani, she had to put in extra effort.

"I had to do research and study. I had to work on my mannerism and attire. I also watched a few movies that had characters with supernatural powers. It was a lot of hard work. I am enjoying it thoroughly though," she said.

Any reference point?

"I don't take reference from a specific film or character. I like to do my own stuff. If you see the show, you will notice that when I see a ghost, my hand goes across my face. I gave this input to the director.

"Even the bindi that I wear, the long crimped hair. I was also clear about certain things like I want dark coloured outfits like in black, maroon or dark blue," she said