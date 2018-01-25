Home > Tv > Tv News
Comedy of errors in Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo

25 Jan 2018

The current story track of Sony SAB’s Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo is keeping the audience glued to the screen.

In the upcoming episode, we see that the Chopras have come up with a solution to Mrs Malpani’s display of richness. They weave that Mrs Malpani is playing a character of a rich woman in a play and to make matters more authentic, audience will enjoy seeing Deepak in the disguise of a  director. Thus, this problem gets solved.

Meanwhile, to bring back his daughter’s memory, Lokhande has brought some jadi buti from Himalayas which can make anyone remember forgotten things about the past. The task at hand is to mix this medicine in her food. While all efforts are to bring Jaya’s memory back, she still lives her life according to what was years back. In fact, she goes to Premchand and orders him to pay rent from this month onwards and to everyone’s amusement, when Mrs. Malpani, by mistake, breaks an object in the house and Jaya asks her for compensation. 

However, Will Jaya realise the secret jadi buti hidden and mixed in her food? Will she express her doubts about the Chopras’? How will Lokhande defend himself?

Speaking on the track, actor Sharad Ponkshe playing the character of Lokhande said: “Jaya’s memory loss has changed the lives of all the characters. There will be loads of situations where errors will happen and how all of us cover these hilarious circumstances will keep the audiences hooked.”

