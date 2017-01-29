 'Common man' Manveer Gurjar wins Bigg Boss 10

Shimmering lights, glitzy gazes and flashing cameras, the opening ceremony of Bigg Boss season 10 was glamorous and gaudy, like always.

The theme this year, that of a tug of war between famous and 'craving' to be famous, raised genuine curiosity.

The show commands envious public appeal and mass hysteria, thanks to its layers of voyeurism, muscled by heavyweight 'dabangg' Salman Khan's presence as the anchor.

Cutting an impressive figure, nervy yet gutsy, with starry eyes and a bearded face, Manveer Gurjar thumped his authority from the very first day.

Gurjars by popular parlance are said to be violent, aggressive and ruckus makers. Manveer, as a contestant, showed lot of heart, displayed his emotional side, and at times when some inmates resorted to heinous harakiri, bigotry and shameless buffoonery, Manveer earned respect for being dignified in demeanor (comparatively) in the mad house.

And he has emerged as the winner of season 10.

His victory is a slap on the face of pseudo intellectuals who take great pride in tagging and judging individuals and communities based on prejudiced opinions.

Manveer is a gurjar who is solemn, chivalrous and serene in rippled waters.

More than ever, as individuals, we need to polish our grey matter and look at things through the prism of understanding, knowledge and humaneness.

Global leaders, who have risen to power playing the nationalistic card, are using negative sentiments and biased notions to pit one community against another. The beautiful world, which is supposed to be a one big family, is now divided by borders, restricting entry of helpless.

People are not fools and Bigg Boss is an example how an individual, via good conduct, topple popular negative imagery and carve a positive niche in people's sentiments.

Manveer's depth in friendship, his commitment to perform tasks, restrain in tough times, matching up to the celebs, to breezy flirty moments with Nitibha, the winner's Bigg Boss journey has bright appealing hues.

While others were mostly monolithic, some always angry, or flirty, depressive, abusive etc etc...Manveer's three months trajectory charts an impressive variation.

Experts whisper that Manveer was announced winner to justify the 'common man vs celeb' theme, however, it's also undeniable that Manveer emerged as a cut above the rest.

For the uninitiated, Manu Punjabi walked out of the house before the final battle. Lopamudra Raut was the first to be called out by Salman, leaving Bani and Manveer as the final two contestants, with Manveer smiling away with the trophy.

While Bigg Boss 10 will be remembered more for the gore and disgust spewed by inmate Swami Om, Manveer's victory has ended the show on a positive note.

Let's see what's in story in BB 11, till then... do whatever you want to do man...but keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

Bigg Boss 10 aired on Colors and was produced by Endemol India.