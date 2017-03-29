Competition time for Suhani and Baby in Suhani Si Ek Ladki

Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Productions) has truly become super entertaining and exciting with Baby (Poulami Das) marrying Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta)!

With Suhani (Rajshri Rani) getting to know of the same, she will decide to get back in the Birla house and fight for her rights.

Dadi (Shashi Sharma) will put a task for Suhani and Baby, and state that the winner will be the rightful bahu of the Birla house.

She will ask the two to make a hut in the garden area. Baby will trick Krishna (Srishti Jain) into making her hut and will break Suhani’s hut in order to win.

Shared a source, “But Krishna and Sayyam (Karan Jotwani) will get Baby engaged and help Suhani build a better and bigger hut.”

This is not the end, Dadi will further ask the two women to spend a night in their respective garden and prove their mettle.

Late at night, two goons will attack Baby but Suhani will manage to save her with her martial art skills. Seeing her busy with the goons, Baby will take the opportunity to burn Suhani’s hut. But she will ironically end up burning her own hut.

Ouch!

Will Baby realise her folly of fighting Suhani? Will she give up or have a new trick up her sleeve?

We tried reaching the actors but they were busy shooting.