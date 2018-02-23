Complaint filed against singer Papon for inappropriately kissing a minor contestant of Voice Kids

Mumbai: Renowned singer Papon, who is currently mentoring the contestants of &TV’s popular singing reality show The Voice India Kids, is in trouble.

The singer recently shared a video on his Facebook page where he having a gala time celebrating Holi with the contestants of the show. Papon is seen applying colour and kissing a minor contestant inappropriately amidst the celebration and this, has landed him in trouble as a complaint has been filed against him for this act.

Lawyer Runa Bhayan was quoted on an online portal, "I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angarag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the said girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India."

Papon’s manager too spoke about the issue to the media saying, "The act was not meant to hurt the sentiments of any individual, and that it was not wrong in any manner, which is why they see no reason to pull down the video from the official Facebook page of Papon."

The girl contestant's father however issued a statement where he requested media channels to not “drag the issue.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.