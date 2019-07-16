Confirmed: Amruta Khanvilkar is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. Adventure lovers enjoy watching this stunt-based reality show and are eagerly waiting for the new season. Audiences are also interested to know who all are going to participate in the upcoming season. Now, reportedly, Amruta Khanvilkar is confirmed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Yes, you are going to see her adventurous side in the upcoming season. She will be seen competing with other celebs. Reports further stated that filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show again and that the contestants and crew will be flying to Bulgaria in the month of August.

Speaking about Amruta, she told TimesofIndia.com, “Yes, talks are on with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.”