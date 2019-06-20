Confirmed: Disha Vakani WON’T return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Here’s sad news for all Disha Vakani fans!

Speculations related to her return in the show have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

However, as per the latest development, TellyChakkar has learned that Disha won’t be returning in the show.

Yes, it looks like Disha and the makers at Neela Telefilms could not come to an agreement. The production house has not agreed to the demands put forward by the actress.

Hence, Disha will no longer be depicting the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The casting for the new Daya has begun.

For the uninitiated, Disha went on a maternity leave in 2017, but after that, she hasn’t returned to the show. The reason behind the delay was apparently that her husband wanted her to take care of the child, but some reports stated that she wants a hike and a few other conditions to be met.

We dropped a text to producer Asit Kumar Modi, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Well, Disha will surely be missed, but as they say, the show must go on!