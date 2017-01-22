Hot Downloads

Confirmed: Mohit and Arhaan in Director's Kut's next on Life OK

By SrividyaRajesh
By SrividyaRajesh
22 Jan 2017 09:18 PM

Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will soon come up with a new show on Life OK. Completely different from the genre of its ongoing popular show Yeh Rishta, this new finite fiction series will be a thriller with revenge drama as backdrop.

Earlier, Tellychakkar.com had written about Pearl Grey associating again with popular actors Arhaan Behll and Mohit Malik for a Life OK show.

If the news coming in is true, the show will be produced by Director's Kut, with Pearl Grey being the show-runner, helming the creative side of the project as the Creative Producer.

Talking about the plot, it will be an adaptation of a Turkish show, which will be based on four childhood friends.

As per a credible source, "Mohit Malik, last seen playing the dynamic and unpredictable role of Samrat in Doli Armaanon Ki, will play one of the leads. Arhaan Behll, famous for his roles in Pratigya, Do Dil Bandhi Ek Dori Se, Ashoka, will play the other lead. Casting for the two other male leads are in process right now."

We hear that if all goes well, the show will go on floor in February end (2017).

We buzzed Producer Rajan Shahi, but received no revert.

Our efforts to get in touch with Pearl Grey also proved futile.

We got in touch with the channel spokesperson, but did not receive any revert till we filed the story.

Tellychakkar.com will soon update the space with more information.

Watch this space for more updates.

