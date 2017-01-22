Confirmed: Mohit and Arhaan in Director's Kut's next on Life OK

Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will soon come up with a new show on Life OK. Completely different from the genre of its ongoing popular show Yeh Rishta, this new finite fiction series will be a thriller with revenge drama as backdrop.

Earlier, Tellychakkar.com had written about Pearl Grey associating again with popular actors Arhaan Behll and Mohit Malik for a Life OK show.

If the news coming in is true, the show will be produced by Director's Kut, with Pearl Grey being the show-runner, helming the creative side of the project as the Creative Producer.

Talking about the plot, it will be an adaptation of a Turkish show, which will be based on four childhood friends.

As per a credible source, "Mohit Malik, last seen playing the dynamic and unpredictable role of Samrat in Doli Armaanon Ki, will play one of the leads. Arhaan Behll, famous for his roles in Pratigya, Do Dil Bandhi Ek Dori Se, Ashoka, will play the other lead. Casting for the two other male leads are in process right now."

We hear that if all goes well, the show will go on floor in February end (2017).

