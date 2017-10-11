TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the news of Priyank’s sudden eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The controversial show witnessed its early elimination on the grounds of breaking rules.

There have been lot of conjectures whether Priyank would be re-entering the glass walled house or not. The makers of the program, EndemolShine India were keen to bring the Splitsvilla lad back in the house. Therefore, the production made sure that Priyank was aloof in a hotel room without his cell phone.

The latest we hear is that Priyank won’t be entering the reality show anytime soon. Sharma has got his phone back and has also left Lonavala where the show is located. A reliable source confirmed the development. The little birdie also revealed, “He is already on his way back to Mumbai. We don’t know what really happened but his re-entry is not happening at the moment for sure. Once he comes back by afternoon, he’ll be in a better position to comment.”

(Also Read: Bigg Boss11: Priyank Sharma is kicked out of Bigg Boss house!)

We tried buzzing Priyank, however, his phone remained unavailable. We have dropped him a text and are waiting for his revert.

According to our sources, the makers did not want to bring Priyank back due to his strong buzz of comeback in the show. The producers wanted to create a surprise element for their viewers. On the other hand, the show’s host, Salman himself wasn’t keen on bringing the hot hunk back in the series. If whispers are to be believed, Priyank might comeback as a wild card entry after a month or so, but surely not in a week’s time.

This certainly would be sad news for all the Priyank lovers who were expecting him to be a finalist. TellyChakkar.com will keep you updated if any developments happen.