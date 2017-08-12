Viewers can expect heaps of drama and confusion in the upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

In the forthcoming track, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) will witness Rishabh (Manit Joura) adoring and blushing seeing Preeta (Shraddha Arya) around.

On the other hand, Kritika will think that Rishabh has soft corner for Karan’s (Dhreeja Dhoopar) girlfriend Sofia.

To clear their doubts, Srishti and Kritika will confront Sofia who will go on to reveal that Preeta likes Karan and not Rishabh.

This entire conversation and situation will double everyone’s doubts.

It will be interesting to watch with whom Preeta will fall in love- Karan or Rishabh?

We reached out to actors but they remained unavailable to comment.