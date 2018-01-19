Home > Tv > Tv News
Congrats: Alekh Sangal gets engaged to the love of his life

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Jan 2018 01:50 PM

Year 2018 has begun on a very good note for talented actor Alekh Sangal!

Yesterday (18 January), happened to be the happiest day for Alekh as he entered the beautiful phase of life by getting engaged to the love of his life Nazneen Dharamsey. She is a Content Strategic planner by profession.

The Pyaar Ka Dard fame Alekh met Nazneen through his common friends from the industry a year ago. Love blossomed between the two and the duo decided to take their relationship to another level by formalizing it.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, he shared, “It is a beautiful feeling of falling in love and making that person your life partner. It was supposed to be a roka ceremony, which eventually turned out to be an engagement. It was Nazneen’s birthday yesterday, so I was a gift for her (smiles). The occasion got more exciting by having my close friends Nakuul (Mehta), Drashti (Dhami), Kashmira (Irani) and Ruslaan (Mumtaz).”

He added, “Since, I have so many couples around me, it inspired me as well to join the gang.”

When asked about his marriage plans, he replied, “The wedding will take place by the end of this Year.”

TellyChakkar wishes Alekh and Nazneen the best for their future!

