News

Congrats: Amit Sinha blessed with a baby girl

DhariniSanghavi's picture
By DhariniSanghavi
04 Dec 2017 08:19 PM

Becoming a parent is the best feeling in life!

Talented actor Amit Sinha who has been part of many TV shows and was last seen in SAB TV's Tenali Rama, has again become a father.

Yes, the actor who is already the father of a girl child has been again blessed with a cute looking baby girl.

Amit is currently at his hometown Lucknow enjoying the good times with his wife and his cute angels.

Amit confirmed the news with us.

TellyChakkar wishes Sinha family blissful life ahead!

