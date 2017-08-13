Hot and sexy Anita Hassanandani has wooed a million hearts with her smile. She has earned adulations for her brilliant performances in myriad dailies. She is popularly known as Shagun from Star Plus' Ye Hai Mohabbatein.
The gorgeous actress is also known for her unique blouse patterns and different ways of draping sarees. She also makes a point to share her unique looks on her official Instagram account through which she also gives traditional clothing goals to her followers.
Her Instagram account is flooded with likes and comments. Her posts have garnered more than 100k likes and 400 comments. Thus we crown Anita, the Insta Queen of the Week.
Wow! She is truly a Diva, we just can't stop gushin!
