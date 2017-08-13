Hot and sexy Anita Hassanandani has wooed a million hearts with her smile. She has earned adulations for her brilliant performances in myriad dailies. She is popularly known as Shagun from Star Plus' Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

The gorgeous actress is also known for her unique blouse patterns and different ways of draping sarees. She also makes a point to share her unique looks on her official Instagram account through which she also gives traditional clothing goals to her followers.

Her Instagram account is flooded with likes and comments. Her posts have garnered more than 100k likes and 400 comments. Thus we crown Anita, the Insta Queen of the Week.

Wow! She is truly a Diva, we just can't stop gushin!

@krishna_mukherjee786 Happy HappyHappy Birthday! Have a super one A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Girls night out! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

How I've been dying to wear this! StyledBy @shreyajunejaOutfitBy: @kashmiraaofficialMakeUp: @sawantuday21 Hair: Sarita #ComedyDangal @andtvofficial A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

#ComedyDangal Starts 12th August 9pm on @andtvofficial Don't miss the madness! @nikuld A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

What's better than spending quality time with your bestie? Having #TheAllNewDominos with your bestie! Try it today, kyunki Domino's #BadalGayahai. A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

#ComedyDangalstyledBy: @shreyajunejaSariBy @k.abykarishmaandashita Jewellery by @m.maccessorio A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

PositiveVibes! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:29am PDT