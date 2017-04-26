Congrats: Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka turns six

Colors’ long running popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) never fails to impress viewers with its interesting twists and turns.



The much loved drama has always maintained a good position in the TRP chart as well.



And it’s time to congratulate the team of Sasural Simar Ka as it has completed six successful years.



Ardent viewers of the series have witnessed some major developments, in terms of its storyline, as well as entry and exit of actors. But that has not deterred their love for the show.



Actress Jayati Bhatia, who is associated with the daily soap since the beginning, happily shared with us, “I never had such a long association with any other show because I always used to get bored. It’s the first time that I am associated with a daily for so long. I feel that more than I am connected to this show, it is connected to me. Bharadwaj family has become my family and I feel bad even with the thought of not coming here on set and meeting the people. I always wish that we continue our journey for long, though some of my children have left. It never feels like we have covered such a long journey until we get to see some throwback pictures.”





“Khushwant Walia, who is a new entrant in our family, makes good cakes and I had told him that I will call you Aarav Bhardwaj only when you will get me a cake. So he made a chocolate cake for all of us and got it yesterday on sets. We realized that it’s our sixth anniversary while we were having the cake. So we got a cake in the evening and celebrated on sets. We will also distribute sweets on sets very soon. Every day is a party for us. We believe in celebrating every little moment. The team of Sasural Simar Ka is all about having fun and enjoying life. We are always together, that itself is a celebration for us,” she added.



We wish the entire team of Sasural Simar Ka hearty congratulations.