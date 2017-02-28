Congrats: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi turns one

Good wishes and congratulatory messages are just raining for the team of Sony TV’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi today.

The much loved show that has gained immense popularity among the audience successfully completes the journey of one year!!!

Interestingly, the show aired its first episode on the 29th of February in the year 2016 which was a leap year. So, the team is celebrating its first anniversary today and a cake cutting on set has been planned for the evening.

The storyline of the show has been gripping with lots of ups and downs unfolding new twist and turns with progress. Kuch Rang recently witnessed a big time leap and is getting good response from the viewers. The sizzling chemistry of the leads Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes has been well appreciated by the fans and their scenes full of love and hatred have helped the show to garner good number of viewership.

We tried reaching Shaheer and Erica but they remained unavailable for comments.

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!