Congrats: &TV’s Waaris completes a year

18 May 2017 02:14 PM

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) has gained immense love from audience because of its gripping tale and stellar cast.

The show just completed a successful run of one year, and this is a big reason for the team to rejoice.

The story of the show revolves around a girl who is raised by her mother Amba (Arti Singh) as a boy in order to protect her. The lead role was initially played by Saniya Touqeer, and post leap Farnaz Shetty stepped into her shoes.

To celebrate the moment of joy, the team had a cake cutting on set yesterday, and even relished their lunch together .

When we contacted Arti, she said, “It’s been a year now and the show is doing well. It’s all because of the hard work of the new Mannu (Farnaz Shetty). I am glad people accepted her and have been giving us so much love.”

Sharing her happiness about the same, Farnaz told us, “I am very happy that I am working with one of the best teams of the industry. I feel that I have got one of the best directors, as in my five years career, I have never seen any director putting in so much behind every character. He is a wonderful man. The last one year has gone really well and I am hoping that it will have a good run in the coming year too.”

“We had lunch together yesterday on sets that was organized by Arti ji and Akshay (Dogra) on sets. Many new artists have joined recently but these two are associated with the show from the beginning, so it was quite a big celebration for both of them. I am having a great time on sets, surrounded with good and positive people around. They love, pamper and respect me and make me feel like a family,” added the actress.  

We wish the team heartiest congratulations and wish them best for their upcoming episodes.   

Tags > &TV, Waaris, Viniyard Films, Arti Singh, Saniya Touqeer, Farnaz Shetty, Akshay Dogra,

