Congrats! Varun Khandelwal ties the knot

The wedding fervour had just started and there are is an over-run of celebrities who are pepped up to enter a new phase in life!

We have reported about a host of starry TV celebs all set to get hitched, and joining the bandwagon is the talented and popular actor, Varun Khandelwal, who was last seen in Star Plus’ popular daily, Diya Aur Baati Hum (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

Varun tied the knot with his lady love, Ria Bhavsar on the 23 November in Mumbai.

Woah!

When TellyChakkar spoke to Varun, he happily shared with us, “Ria and I were associated with the same production house. She worked as a Supervising Producer. Love blossomed, I proposed to her and she said ‘yes’! After a year of togetherness, we got married a few days ago. Our wedding was a private affair.”

We further asked Varun about his honeymoon plans. He averred, “We are yet to decide about it.”

We wish Varun and Ria a blissful married life.