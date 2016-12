Time to pop the champagne and sing the happy song as TV beauty Vrinda Dawda is now married to long time boyfriend Bhavin Mehta, a businessman by profession.

The actress (D3 fame) looked resplendent in red lehenga and the groom looked dapper in a royal sherwani.

The two got engaged couple of years back and entered wedlock today amidst friends and family in Mumbai.

We wish the couple a happy life ahead!!!