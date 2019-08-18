Congratulations: Arjun Bijlani is Insta King of the Week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap up another eventful week, we are back to crown yet another hottie from the telly world as Insta King.

A doting father, a loving husband, and a great actor, Arjun Bijlani is indeed a great co-star to work with.

Arjun leaves no chance to woo his charm on his fans and followers and is quite the fashion icon.

The actor became a popular name post his stint in shows like Left Right Left (SAB TV), Miley Jab Hum Tum (Star One), and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Colors).

Arjun was also a part of Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily Naagin, which aired on Colors, and fans applauded him for his stint in the show. The lad has been a part of reality-based TV shows like Box Cricket League and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 9 and added another feather to his hat by hosting Star Plus’ Dance Deewane.

Arjun indeed is a multitasker and the most loving father. Ayaan Bijlani, Arjun’s son, considers his dad a true hero.

He dearly loves his fans and manages to stay connected with them via social media, even though he is caught up with work.

His posts have more than 120K likes and 200 comments, showing how much he is adored by the audience. Thus, we crown him Insta King of the Week.

Have a look at a few posts of his on Instagram!